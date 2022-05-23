DJ Alta Finance Launches Earn V2, Bringing Real Estate to Crypto

Alta Finance Launches Earn V2, Bringing Real Estate to Crypto

Alta Finance Launches Earn V2, Bringing Real Estate to Crypto

NEWS RELEASE BY ALTA FINANCE

Lehi, Utah | May 23, 2022 09:32 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Alta Finance (ALTA) announced the launch of its Earn saving protocol V2 to provide real estate yield to the DeFi community.

"We are pleased to release this major update to our native Earn lending protocol putting us on an incredible trajectory to bring real estate into the crypto community," said Jeremy Crane, CEO, and Founder of Alta Finance. "This product release will allow the crypto community access to a stable, long-term yield generated from innovative and exciting real estate assets while earning ALTA token rewards."

Alta Finance has an innovative approach beginning with their first product, the Earn lending protocol, and the ALTA token. Crypto investors can use their web3 wallets to lend crypto as well as earn bonus ALTA token rewards.

Alta Finance will utilize the funds lent via the Earn protocol to purchase cash-flowing real estate assets to be placed in either the Short-term, Long-term, or Dream Funds held in the Alta Finance Treasury. Detailed Alta Treasury holdings will be published monthly in the Net Asset Value reports for ALTA token holders to view. Earn is available at launch on Ethereum and Polygon networks, with additional networks launching over the next ninety (90) days.

For more information please visit: alta.finance/earn or app.alta.fina nce/earn.

About Alta Finance

Alta Finance is on a mission to build ALTA, the token powering the future transition of USD280 trillion of global real estate assets into the Alta Finance Treasury. Stable real estate asset returns, once reserved for elite, high-net-worth individuals, are now available to the average investor using the Alta Finance platform. Contact Details

Alta Finance

Tiffiny Wallace, Head of Operations

press@alta.finance Company Website

https://alta.finance/earn

