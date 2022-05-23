Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Launch of Our Newly Designed Website and Company Logo

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the launch of our newly designed website and company logo

Aegis is pleased to unveil its recently redesigned website and company logo. After months of development, we are thrilled to debut the redesigned website, which reflects our commitment to helping our valued clients, advisors and issuers navigate and learn what Aegis has to offer. The web redesign was part of a larger rebranding effort that includes a redesigned logo. The new site retains information about Aegis' structure, continues to highlight the firm's successes through its Press feed and seeks to showcase the organization's full line of products and services. This redesign frees up the website to highlight the information that matters most to those who wish to learn more about Aegis and will enrich user experience. In addition to the redesigned website, Aegis is also announcing the official launch of its new company logo. With the redesign Aegis continues to evolve and respond to the changing trends and remain dynamic.

We invite everyone to visit and explore the updated website, www.aegiscapcorp.com

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "The launch of the new website and logo marks a new milestone in the development of Aegis, but also signifies our leap to a new level of innovation and high-quality service. This new part of our journey will bring new momentum to Aegis' development, inspiring us to continuously create new value for clients, issuers, and advisors, providing advanced and reliable support and remain on the cutting edge of the financial industry."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "The redesign better showcases the strength of our platform, the success of our firm and our ongoing motivation to improve Aegis Capital as a cutting edge full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm. We hope that with its new structure, layout and features, visitors will find it more intuitive to navigate and find out more about who we are along with what we offer. These changes show how Aegis is able to adapt and stay dynamic with the times."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

