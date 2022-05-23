- (PLX AI) - Kinnevik to sell 45 million Tele2 shares, or 6.5% of the company's issued share capital, in accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:46
|Kinnevik to Sell 45 Million Tele2 Shares, or 6.5%
|(PLX AI) - Kinnevik to sell 45 million Tele2 shares, or 6.5% of the company's issued share capital, in accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors.
|06.12.21
|Kinnevik Extends Management Team With Chief Strategy Officer Samuel Sjöström
|Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Samuel Sjöström has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer and member of Kinnevik's management team.
Samuel Sjöström joined Kinnevik in 2013 and...
|01.12.21
|Kinnevik Invests USD 115 Million in Jobandtalent, the World's Leading Digital Temp Staffing Agency
|Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it is investing USD 115m in Jobandtalent, a workforce marketplace that matches workers with temporary roles - aiming to make the labour market more...
|30.11.21
|Increased Number of Shares and Votes in Kinnevik
|Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 November 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 278,697,215, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to...
|Kinnevik to Sell 45 Million Tele2 Shares, or 6.5%
|Mi
|Tele2 AB: Tele2 delivers 5G private network to X Shore's factory in Nyköping, Sweden
|STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) Tele2 has signed an agreement with electric boat company X Shore to build a private 5G network...
|Di
|TELE2 AB: Tele2 issues first sustainability linked bond
|12.05.
|TELE2 AB: Viktor Wallström, EVP Communications & Sustainability, to leave Tele2
|06.05.
|TELE2 AB: Tele2 publishes combined Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework
