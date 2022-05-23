Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) are invited to participate at the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on Tuesday June 14, 2022, at 5:00 PM at PDGB, 174 avenue Victor Hugo 75116 Paris.

All useful information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting is regularly updated on Median Technologies' website.

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights before the holding of the Shareholders' General Meeting, either by returning their postal voting form, or by giving proxy. The detailed procedures relating to the exercise of the right to vote are specified in the notice of the Shareholders' General Meeting, available here on Median's website

The preliminary notice of the Shareholders' General Meeting has been published in the BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) on May 6, 2022.

The documents referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

Registered shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;

Shareholders may consult these documents at the company's registered office, Les 2 Arcs, 1800 route des Crêtes 06560 Valbonne, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

The documents to be communicated within the context of the Shareholders' General Meeting may be consulted and downloaded on Median Technologies' website under the "Shareholder Meetings" section here.

About Median Technologies:About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ggasparetto@actifin.fr