BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Tender Price

23 May 2022

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Tender Price

Further to the announcement on 19 May 2022 setting out the results of the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), the Company today announces that the Tender Price at which all Ordinary Shares accepted in the Tender Offer will be acquired is 417.0889 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Tender Price has been calculated as 98 per cent. of the unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 20 May 2022, adjusted for the estimated related portfolio realisation costs per Tendered Share, as calculated by the Company (as further described in the circular to shareholders published in connection with the Tender Offer dated 5 April 2022).

The 9,810,979 Tendered Shares will be cancelled. It is expected that the proceeds payable to shareholders who tendered shares will be made on or around 24 May 2022, and that the Tender Offer consideration will be despatched to Tendering Shareholders as soon as practicable thereafter.

Payments to Shareholders by cheque, in the case of certificated holders and through CREST, in the case of uncertificated holders, are expected to be paid as soon as practicable after 24 May 2022.

Balancing Ordinary Share certificates will be despatched and CREST accounts will be settled on or as soon as practicable after 24 May 2022.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Tender Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

