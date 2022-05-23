German battery manufacturer Intilion has released the Scalestac commercial energy storage system, which features a built-in safety feature for fire containment, in order to minimize damages to single modules. It is available in capacities ranging from 123 kWh to 1 MWh.Intilion, a battery storage manufacturer based in Paderborn, Germany, presented its first indoor commercial energy storage, with a unique fire protection feature, at the Smarter E trade show in Munich earlier this month. Although relatively rare, fire hazards in lithium-ion batteries are an important issue. By fine-tuning existing ...

