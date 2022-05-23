ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: REGULATED INFORMATION: TREASURY SHARES

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 16 May 2022 to 22 May 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 16/05/2022 Stock exchange Purchase 500,000 3.6700 3.6700 3.6700 Total 500,000

On 23 May 2022, Econocom Group SE held 37,871,622 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.99% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 44,654,325 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 20.03% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes. FOR MORE INFORMATION

