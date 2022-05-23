The new Board of Directors has appointed Didier Hoch as Chairman and CEO, and Thibaut du Fayet as Deputy CEO

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE, éligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotech company specializing in precision phage therapy for the treatment of resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that the Combined General Meeting (AGM) held on May 19, 2022 was able to deliberate, the quorum having been reached.

The AGM adopted all the proposed resolutions, with the exception of resolution 23, which was rejected, in accordance with the Board's recommendations.

In particular, the company's shareholders approved the change in the company's management and administration by adopting a Board of Directors and a General Management.

The current members of the Supervisory Board were appointed as the first directors of Pherecydes Pharma.

The Board of Directors is thus composed of 7 members, 2 of whom are independent.

At the end of the AGM, the Board of Directors adopted the following decisions:

the Board of Directors has taken note of the termination of the functions of Mr. Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, previously Chairman of the Executive Board, who did not wish, for personal reasons, to assume the mandate of CEO in the new governance;

- consequently, and contrary to what had been announced, the Board has not decided to adopt, at this stage, a separation of the functions of CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors;

- Mr. Didier Hoch, previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has been appointed Chairman and CEO; and

- Mr. Thibaut du Fayet, previously member of the Executive Board, was appointed Deputy CEO.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie who has been one of the driving forces in the development of the company both on the operational and financial levels, notably with the successful IPO of the company in 2021. It is envisaged at this stage that Mr. Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie will contribute, on a transitional basis, his expertise within the framework of a service contract, the terms of which remain to be determined.

It is also envisaged to adopt, at a later stage, a separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO and thus to appoint a new CEO.

Pherecydes Pharma would like to thank all shareholders present, represented or voting by post for their commitment and support.

The consolidated result of the vote by resolution and the minutes of the AGM of May 19, 2022 will be available on the Company's website, under Shareholders General Meetings, within the legal deadlines.

