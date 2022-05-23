DJ RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

Paris, 23 May 2022 - 5:45 pm

Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

On 9 February 2022, Rubis announced a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of 10 June 2021 was EUR700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares).

The subscription price was set at EUR20.07, which, pursuant to Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labour Code, represents 75% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Management Board of 13 January 2022.

The subscription period was extended from 21 March to 8 April 2022.

The funds invested into Rubis shares through the Rubis Avenir mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release.

At the end of the subscription, Rubis reported that 505 employees, representing 48.46% of the eligible employees, subscribed to the capital increase for an amount of EUR3,443,530.32.

171,576 new ordinary shares (representing 0.17% of outstanding shares) were issued on 19 May 2022.

The new shares are effective as of 1st January 2022.

As a result of this increase, the share capital amounts to EUR128,692,600, divided into 102,953,566 ordinary shares and 514 preferred shares, with a nominal value of EUR1.25.

