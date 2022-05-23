Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 16 to May 20, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 16.05.2022 625,712 51.5649 32,264,758.56 XPAR 16.05.2022 133,000 51.6350 6,867,457.39 CEUX 16.05.2022 66,500 51.6365 3,433,825.52 TQEX 16.05.2022 66,500 51.6377 3,433,910.04 AQEU 17.05.2022 619,091 52.3586 32,414,746.70 XPAR 17.05.2022 130,000 52.2494 6,792,417.32 CEUX 17.05.2022 65,000 52.2498 3,396,237.91 TQEX 17.05.2022 65,000 52.2549 3,396,566.10 AQEU 18.05.2022 622,051 52.7467 32,811,138.73 XPAR 18.05.2022 120,000 52.7583 6,330,991.80 CEUX 18.05.2022 65,000 52.7530 3,428,948.12 TQEX 18.05.2022 65,000 52.7525 3,428,912.44 AQEU 19.05.2022 515,848 51.6145 26,625,236.60 XPAR 19.05.2022 234,999 51.3884 12,076,218.15 CEUX 19.05.2022 71,000 51.3965 3,649,149.58 TQEX 19.05.2022 71,000 51.3993 3,649,348.95 AQEU 20.05.2022 581,477 52.2142 30,361,369.75 XPAR 20.05.2022 150,000 52.1314 7,819,714.50 CEUX 20.05.2022 75,000 52.1290 3,909,675.98 TQEX 20.05.2022 75,000 52.1229 3,909,217.13 AQEU Total 4,417,178 52.0694 229,999,841.25

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

