Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 16 to May 20, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
16.05.2022
625,712
51.5649
32,264,758.56
XPAR
16.05.2022
133,000
51.6350
6,867,457.39
CEUX
16.05.2022
66,500
51.6365
3,433,825.52
TQEX
16.05.2022
66,500
51.6377
3,433,910.04
AQEU
17.05.2022
619,091
52.3586
32,414,746.70
XPAR
17.05.2022
130,000
52.2494
6,792,417.32
CEUX
17.05.2022
65,000
52.2498
3,396,237.91
TQEX
17.05.2022
65,000
52.2549
3,396,566.10
AQEU
18.05.2022
622,051
52.7467
32,811,138.73
XPAR
18.05.2022
120,000
52.7583
6,330,991.80
CEUX
18.05.2022
65,000
52.7530
3,428,948.12
TQEX
18.05.2022
65,000
52.7525
3,428,912.44
AQEU
19.05.2022
515,848
51.6145
26,625,236.60
XPAR
19.05.2022
234,999
51.3884
12,076,218.15
CEUX
19.05.2022
71,000
51.3965
3,649,149.58
TQEX
19.05.2022
71,000
51.3993
3,649,348.95
AQEU
20.05.2022
581,477
52.2142
30,361,369.75
XPAR
20.05.2022
150,000
52.1314
7,819,714.50
CEUX
20.05.2022
75,000
52.1290
3,909,675.98
TQEX
20.05.2022
75,000
52.1229
3,909,217.13
AQEU
Total
4,417,178
52.0694
229,999,841.25
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
