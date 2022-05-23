Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV the "Company"), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today was able to validly deliberate.

The presence of an ad hoc proxy for the purpose of representing shareholders not present and not represented at the meeting ensured the necessary quorum. The ad hoc proxy exercised the voting rights attached to the shares of the defaulting shareholders at the rate of two thirds positive votes and one third negative votes, in order to make its participation in the deliberations "neutral" in terms of qualified majority.

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, with the exception of the 21st resolution which was rejected in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

In particular, the meeting approved the implementation of a new financing line with Winance through a reserved issue of OCABSA for a maximum amount of €28.8 million (€30 million nominal value). This issue was the subject of a prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on May 20, 2022 under the approval number 22-170, composed of the universal registration document filed on April 14, 2022 under the number D.22-0293, the amendment to the universal registration document filed on May 20, 2022 under number D.22-0293-A01, a securities note and a summary, and available at the Company's registered office (80/84 Rue des Meuniers, 92220 Bagneux), on the Company's website (www.genomicvision.com) and on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). This approval by the AMF should not be construed as a favorable opinion on the issuer and on the quality of the financial securities covered by the prospectus. Investors are invited to make their own assessment as to the advisability of investing in the financial securities concerned.

The minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2022 will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, under the heading Investors General Assembly.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

