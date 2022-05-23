DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Has Been Notified of Change in Vladimir Litvinenko's Stake in the Company's Share Capital

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Has Been Notified of Change in Vladimir Litvinenko's Stake in the Company's Share Capital 23-May-2022 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For Immediate Release 23 May 2022 PhosAgro Has Been Notified of Change in Vladimir Litvinenko's Stake in the Company's Share Capital Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Vladimir Litvinenko has notified the Company of a change in his shareholding, from 20.98% to 0.39%. At the same time, Tatyana Litvinenko's stake in the Company's share capital has increased from 0% to 20.60%. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK /NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/ DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP) PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 163579 EQS News ID: 1359365 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2022 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)