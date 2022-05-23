Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) cancelled today 486,230 treasury shares, representing 0.28% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Meeting of 18 May 2022 in its 28th resolution.

The share capital now amounts to 2,102,316,528 euros divided into 175,193,044 shares and the number of exercisable voting rights amounts to 172,079,575. Following this cancellation of shares, Tikehau Capital directly owns 3,113,469 of its own shares 1.78% of the share capital).

Of the 486,230 cancelled shares, 319,173 shares were allocated to the cancellation and 167,057 shares initially affected to external growth operations were reallocated to the cancellation.

All the cancelled shares were repurchased under Tikehau Capital's share buyback programme pursuant to the authorisation given by the General Meeting of 22 May 2019, in its 7th resolution, by the General Meeting of 19 May 2020, in its 14th resolution, and by the General Meeting of 19 May 2021, in its 15th resolution.

A description of the share buyback programme (published in paragraph 8.3.4 of the Tikehau Capital Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial markets authority on 25 March 2022 under number D. 22-0152) is available on the company's website in the Regulatory Information section (https://www.tikehaucapital.com/en/finance/regulatory-information).

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €35.5 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2022). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society.

Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.0 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (at 31 March 2022) across its 13 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

