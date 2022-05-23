Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.: Alpine 4 Holdings Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses announced today its Q1 2022 results and highlights.

First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results and Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $25.6 million, up 195% over Q1 2021 with organic growth of 14.9%

By the end of Q1 2022 the company had proforma revenue for remaining quarters of 2022 in excess of $100 million

Shareholder Equity of $68.0 million up from $46.1 million in Q1 2021

Total assets of $130.4 million up from $84.7 million in Q1 2021

Total working capital decreased to $15.1 million in Q1 2022 from $33.1 million in Q1 2021. As a result of cash used for acquisitions and paying off current and non-current debt.

Increased total inventory to $24.2 million up from $3.4 million in Q1 2021

Kent Wilson CEO had this to said, "Most of our industry segments in Q1 2022, including our Construction Services holdings, showed improvement over Q4 2021 and Q1 2021. The Company is managing many complex challenges, including labor force access and supply chain constraints, which did very well considering the enormity these two factors present on the global business front. With investments into automation, we were able to augment our talented workforce to create greater efficiency. When you combine that with our long-term healthy vendor relationships, companies like QCA and RCA, unlike many of their competitors, can procure components and product supplies with only modest interruption to our customer base. All in all, it was a good first quarter for Alpine 4 and our holdings, and barring any further degradation in the supply chain, the Company expects its gross profit margins to continue to improve."

Financial Measures That Supplement GAAP

Alpine 4 believes it is important for shareholders, stakeholders, and inventors to be presented with non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate performance and trends of the total company and its businesses. This includes adjustments in recent periods to GAAP financial measures to increase period-to-period comparability following actions to strengthen our overall financial position and how we manage our business.

Consolidated Company Results

Three months ended March 31, Dollars in thousands; per-share amounts in dollars, diluted 2022 2021 Quarter on Quarter GAAP Metrics *Cash $ 901 $ 35,691 $ (34,791 ) EPS (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 Revenues $ 25,592 $ 8,668 $ 16,924 Net Profit (Loss) $ (4,176 ) $ (6,129 ) $ 1,954 EBITDA $ (2,162 ) $ (3,935 ) $ 1,774 Non-GAAP Metrics *Cash $ 901 $ 35,691 $ (34,791 ) EPS (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.02 Revenues (a) $ 24,647 $ 9,043 $ 15,603 Net Profit (Loss) (b) $ (3,380 ) $ (5,597 ) $ 2,217 EBITDA (c) $ (1,366 ) $ (3,403 ) $ 2,037

(a) Includes supply chain eliminations

(b) Excludes insurance, non-operating benefit costs, loss on write offs (accounts receivables, inventory), and debt extinguishment

(c) Excludes insurance, interest and other financial charges, non-operating benefit costs, loss on write offs (accounts receivables, inventory, intangible assets), and debt extinguishment

*Cash as of the date of this report was approximately $2.5 million.

Results by Reporting Segment (GAAP)

The following segment discussions and variance explanations are intended to reflect management's view of the relevant comparisons of financial results.

A4 Manufacturing

(in thousands) Organic Growth Q1 2022 Q1

2021 Quarter on Quarter With Alt Labs Q1 2022 Q1

2021 Quarter on Quarter Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter Revenues $ 4,824 $ 3,738 29.0 % $ 8,648 $ 3,738 131.3 % $ 8,648 $ 5,869 47.4 % Segment Gross Profit $ 1,103 $ 912 20.9 % $ 2,004 $ 912 119.7 % $ 2,004 $ (164 ) 1,319.7 % Segment Profit/(Loss) Margin 22.9 % 24.4 % (6.3 )% 23.2 % 24.4 % (5.0 )% 23.2 % (2.8 )% 927.7 % Segment Operating Income (Loss) $ 334 $ 254 31.5 % $ (653 ) $ 254 (357.0 )% $ (653 ) $ (3,838 ) 83.0 % Segment EBITDA $ 513 $ 397 29.3 % $ (234 ) $ 397 (159.0 )% $ (234 ) $ (3,631 ) 93.6 %

Quality Circuit Assembly had an organic revenue growth of $915 thousand which was an increase of 26.9% over Q1 2021. This increase was primarily driven by increased demand from our EV customers. The acquisition of Alternative Laboratories in May 2021 attributed to non-organic revenue growth of $3.8 million. The decline in organic margin was a function of supply chain issues and the Company expects margins to increase starting in Q3 2022.

Defense

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter Revenues $ 2,688 - 100.0 % $ 2,688 $ 1,600 68.0 % Segment Gross Profit $ 843 - 100.0 % $ 843 $ (28 ) 3,141.1 % Segment Profit Margin 31.4 % - 100.0 % 31.4 % (1.7 )% 1,910.7 % Segment Operating Income $ 423 - 100.0 % $ 423 $ (151 ) 380.4 % Segment EBITDA $ 495 - 100.0 % $ 495 $ (108 ) 558.6 %

In May 2021, the Company acquired Thermal Dynamics International ("TDI"). The Company recognized $2.68 million in revenues in Q1 2022. Which was 68% growth over Q4 2021.

A4 Technologies

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter Revenues $ 9,794 - 100.0 % $ 9,794 $ 1,543 534.5 % Segment Gross Profit $ 2,122 - 100.0 % $ 2,122 $ 457 364.8 % Segment Profit Margin 21.7 % - 100.0 % 21.7 % 29.6 % (26.7 )% Segment Operating Income $ 290 - 100.0 % $ 290 $ (162 ) 278.3 % Segment EBITDA $ 533 - 100.0 % $ 533 $ (79 ) 772.2 %

In November 2021 and December 2021, the Company acquired ElecJet Corp. and RCA Commercial (DTI Services Limited Liability Company) ("RCA"), respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, ElecJet recognized $557 thousand in revenues while RCA recognized $9.2 million.

A4 Construction Services

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter Revenues $ 4,056 $ 4,930 (17.7 )% $ 4,056 $ 2,430 66.9 % Segment Gross Profit/(Loss) $ 365 $ (158 ) 331.4 % $ 365 $ (1,871 ) 119.5 % Segment Profit/(Loss) Margin 9.0 % (3.2 )% 381.3 % 9.0 % (77.0 )% 111.7 % Segment Operating Loss $ (636 ) $ (2,104 ) 69.8 % $ (636 ) $ (2,752 ) 76.9 % Segment EBITDA $ (413 ) $ (1,766 ) 76.6 % $ (413 ) $ (2,191 ) 81.2 %

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Construction Services saw improvements in gross margin, operating loss, and EBITDA for Q1 2022 over Q1 2021 and Q4 2021. The margin compression that occurred in 2021 and has continued into 2022 was primarily due to steel prices increasing by 200%. The Company expects gross margin to rise to 17.4% by 2023 and for our Construction Services holdings to return to profitability.

A4 Aerospace

Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Quarter on Quarter Revenues $ 406 - 100.0 % $ 406 $ 260 56.2 % Segment Gross Profit $ 303 - 100.0 % $ 303 $ 138 120.2 % Segment Profit Margin 74.6 % - 100.0 % 74.6 % 53.0 % 40.9 % Segment Operating Loss $ (851 ) $ (2,218 ) 61.6 % $ (851 ) $ (1,057 ) 19.4 % Segment EBITDA $ (552 ) $ (1,610 ) 65.7 % $ (552 ) $ (454 ) (21.4 )%

The Company acquired Vayu Aerospace in February of 2021 as a growth stage company. In October 2021 the Company also acquired Identified Technologies ("ITC"). During Q1 2022, A4 Aerospace recognized revenues of $406 thousand which was an increase of 56.2% over Q4 2021. This increase in revenue was driven by Vayu Aerospace's sales to ENSCO and increased revenue from its 3D mapping services from Identified Technologies. The revenue produced gross margin of 74.6%.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a Nasdaq traded Holding Company (trading symbol: ALPP) that acquires business, wholly, that fit under one of several portfolios: Aerospace, Defense Services, Technology, Manufacturing or Construction Services as either a Driver, Stabilizer or Facilitator from Alpine 4's disruptive DSF business model. Alpine 4 works to vertically integrate the various subsidiaries with one another even if from different industries. Alpine 4 understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business, focusing on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Alpine 4 also believes that its holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

