- (PLX AI) - Albemarle raises full-year 2022 guidance again due to the completion of additional lithium contract renegotiations.
- • Outlook FY net sales USD 5,800-6,200 million, up from USD 5,200-5,600 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 2,200-2,500 million, up from USD 1,700-2,000 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 38-40%, up from 33-36%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 12.3-15, up from USD 9.25-12.25
- • Albemarle says made significant progress in renegotiating more variable-priced contracts with our lithium customers
- • Lithium adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is now expected to grow approximately 300% year over year, up from previous outlook
