CompuMed, Inc.: CompuMed Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD), a leader in providing diagnostic telemedicine, announced today that the 1-for-25 reverse stock split previously approved by the Company's stockholders at the annual meeting of stockholders held on March 15, 2022, has gone effective.

As a result of the reverse stock split, effective as of May 23, 2022, every twenty-five shares of issued and outstanding Company common stock will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, with no change in par value per share.

The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from 42,291,070 to 1,691,643. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares that would have resulted from the reverse stock split will be settled in cash. The reverse stock split will affect all common shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's common stock, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in some shareholders experiencing an adjustment of a fractional share as described above.

As a result of the reverse stock split, a "D" will be placed on the Company's ticker symbol for 20 business days (CMPDD). After 20 business days, the symbol will then change back to CMPD. The new CUSIP for the common stock is 204914501.

The Company has retained Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare") to manage the exchange of pre-split shares for new, post-split shares. The Company will issue the post-split shares in "book-entry" form, meaning stockholders will not receive physical stock certificates. Instead, the new shares will be registered in the name of the stockholder on the books of the Company maintained by its transfer agent, Computershare. Stockholders may request a stock certificate, if they would prefer to hold an actual certificate.

For any questions, please contact Computershare 1-800-546-5141 .

Inquiries regarding this can be sent to investorrelations@compumedinc.com

About CompuMed, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care at reduced costs. Its telecardiology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. The company has been in business over 26 years and services over 1,000 clinical settings. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.

