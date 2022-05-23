Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Finalizes Share Issuance for Acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Breezer Ventures Inc. OTC PINK:BRZV has completed its acquisition of Magnum Finest Spirits by way of the May 5, 2020 share exchange. As part of the agreement, Breezer issued to Magnum, 50,000,000 restricted shares of Breezer Ventures Inc.

Breezer has agreed to provide round one funding for the new venture up to $375,000 USD on a best efforts basis, with initial funds already made available.

Breezer has filed with FINRA to change the name and symbol of the company to Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., (MagnumFinestSpirits.com) and the new symbol will reflect the new name. This corporate action is underway and we will report on the progress in the near future.

Freddy Figueroa, CEO of the combined company reports, " We are pleased to have completed the acquisition and look forward to accelerating marketing and sales, as well as developing key trending new products."

Magnum has identified key C-level executives from within the beverage industry and expect to make an announcement of one or more of these individuals joining the company in the near future. The board of advisors has depth in finance, marketing, sales, legal, and social media.

Magnum 1770 will be exploiting those skill sets to build the brand using social media, influencers, web based advertising, along with gorilla style marketing and sampling campaigns to create brand awareness.

About Magnum Finest Spirits.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from the pack is functionally innovative and environmentally conscious packaging, using it'sdistinctive bag in a box (BIB) technology, and innovative billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with discount or bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 will use the catch phrase:

"250 years of family distilling fine spirits, legally since 2015."

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and night clubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Southern California.

Contact: 310-770-8168

SOURCE: Breezer Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702360/Breezer-Finalizes-Share-Issuance-for-Acquisition-of-Magnum-Finest-Spirits-Inc