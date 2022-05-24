New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2022) - Metro Films announced today that they will acquire worldwide exclusive rights to the series of books published by Chicago based author Clifford Ratza. The negotiations had started earlier this year and is expected to be finalize this coming August.

Cliff Ratza considers himself a "simple scholar," having parlayed four degrees (math and physics, business and computer science) into a career spanning many jobs, companies, and industries. He grew up in Chicago, graduating from top Illinois universities, then launched his business career and later returned to Chicago where he teaches at three universities while working for his consulting business clients.

Stated Mark Alvarez, Director at The Metro Films, "I'm over the moon that Cliff has found such a perfect home with Metro Films. I don't think there's a more fascinating author on the planet than Clifford Ratza. I can't wait for the world to fall In love with his books."

Metro confirms The Lightning Brain Series as first on the list and is scheduled to roll before the end of the year. Status and more info are yet to be announced by the company.

ABOUT THE METRO FILMS

The Metro Films, founded in 1994, is a specialty film company that both finances and acquires motion pictures. It has its own marketing and distribution operations. The Metro Films titles have grossed over $5.3 billion worldwide and have amassed several awards since 2009. Visit www.themetrofilms.com.

