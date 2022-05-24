Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2022) - After its successful launch in March 2022, Med Rep Meeting is now working to boost the productivity of medical sales representatives by taking over the scheduling process and making any necessary calls. The company's goal, Founder/CEO Peter Skidmore says, is to help representatives to focus more on selling and preparing to meet doctors face-to-face.

Since its inception, Med Rep Meeting has been rapidly building its leadership team, which now includes Leadership Executive Brandon Thompson, Chief of Sales Scott Leese, and Executive Assistant and Quality Control Expert Kyle Trojan.

The company states that medical sales reps need about 75 meetings a month to be at their most productive, and since its launch, Med Rep Meeting has booked over 1000 meetings a month and averages about 100 meetings a day. In the past week alone, Med Rep Meeting has scheduled over 250 meetings for medical representatives across the nation.

In 2021, the medical device market was worth an estimated $186.5 billion USD. Because of this, medical reps have flooded the space to accommodate the demand. Time management is an important asset to their work, and their already packed schedules can make it difficult to arrange and follow up on important meetings.

Med Rep Meeting adds that as of May 2022, it has launched a new feature that allows medical reps to follow up on their meetings and give feedback on their experience.

Launching the company was a leap of faith for Skidmore. He had been working in the medical device space for six years when he realized he needed a dramatic change in his own schedule. "I was working Sunday through Thursday and missing out on the important events in my life," says Peter. "When I came up with the idea, I already knew a few people in the field who were running wild just trying to set up meetings, so that was a good place to start. One day, I woke up and saw over fifty messages in my LinkedIn inbox asking for my help." Before long, he assembled a team to meet the unexpected yet rising demand. Soon, he was joined by his leadership team and as well as fifteen other representatives who helped make Med Rep Meeting an effective service.

Thompson provides additional experience in the medical space and makes sure that the team is on track with the current needs of the market. Leese provides the team with focus and insight to drive success and manage clientele. Trojan has a dedicated team focusing on providing quality customer care and making sure that doctors and representatives are on the same page to prevent scheduling conflicts and gaps.

Med Rep Meeting believes that it is cornering a very unique market and hopes to become a catalyst in driving revenue for all major companies in need of meeting doctors face-to-face. Med Rep Meeting has plans in mind for future growth as it keeps a trained eye on the widespread industry growth.

Med Rep Meeting was founded in 2022 by Peter Skidmore, who wanted to make scheduling easier for medical reps and allow them to better utilize their time meeting with doctors and field professionals. Since its launch, the team has rapidly expanded, and the company has worked with clients from every category of the medical field across America. For more information on how Med Rep Meeting brings doctors and medical reps closer together, please visit http://medrepmeeting.com/ or contact:

Peter Skidmore

443-852-4300

peter@medrepmeeting.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125003