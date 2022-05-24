Breakthrough processor design on new servers matches different data center needs

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced new servers that will support the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip. QCT is incorporating the NVIDIA Grace CPU, striving for the highest performance, memory bandwidth, energy efficiency and configurability that is ready for the modern data center and addresses the most demanding artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, digital twins, cloud gaming, and hyperscale computing applications.

Breakthrough CPU for the Modern Data Center

The NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip is a breakthrough processor designed for the modern data center, providing the highest performance and twice the memory bandwidth and energy-efficiency compared to today's leading server processors. The NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip can be used standalone or with NVIDIA's industry-leading GPU and BlueField data processing unit (DPU) building blocks. The Grace Hopper Superchip pairs an NVIDIA Grace CPU with an NVIDIA Hopper architecture-based GPU. The integrated module is designed to serve HPC and giant-scale AI applications. The NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip will enable up to 10x higher performance in a variety of configurations for applications running terabytes of data, enabling scientists and researchers to reach unprecedented solutions to the world's most complex problems.

"As a leading cloud enabler, QCT is committed to being a critical enabler for AI and HPC applications for the modern data center," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "We are thrilled to broaden our compute portfolio with the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip. As we are seeing a rise in the multitude of AI applications, QCT works closely with NVIDIA to ensure our clients can benefit from the latest and greatest CPU, GPU and networking technologies."

QCT will add the new NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip to its extensive server portfolio to deliver unprecedented accelerated computing. Designed to interface with the latest PCIe Gen5 protocol, this will be the fastest communication to enable optimal connectivity with the highest-performing GPUs, and the fastest networking with up to 400 gigabits per second (Gb/s) Ethernet or NVIDIA Quantum-2 400Gb/s InfiniBand with NVIDIA ConnectX-7 smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) and BlueField-3 DPUs to provide best-in-class acceleration for secure HPC and AI workloads. These new QCT server systems will be released next year and will also support NVIDIA's computing software stacks, including NVIDIA HPC, NVIDIA AI, Omniverse and NVIDIA RTX.

About QCT

QCT is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.qct.io

