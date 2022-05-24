Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry successfully extends Heathrow concession contract for three years until 2029



24-May-2022

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Dufry has successfully extended its current Heathrow concession contract for three years until November 2029 to operate a total of 24 shops with a retail space of 13,000 m2 across all terminals of Heathrow Airport. The Heathrow concession is the largest single location fully operated by Dufry and serves the 80.9 million passengers (2019 level), who travel through this leading hub for European and international travel. The extension reinforces Dufry's strong position in the UK where it operates duty-free shops at 25 airports in total. Dufry's subsidiary World Duty Free has been operating the duty-free shops at Heathrow Airport since 1997/98 and the current contract's expiry date is November 2026. Through the extension until November 2029, Dufry will continue to operate the 24 stores, which include classic departure duty-free shops, and arrival shops servicing all terminals. World Duty Free at Heathrow is one of the leading travel retail operations, offering travellers a unique shopping experience and the latest digital technology and customer services. Passengers benefit from an extensive selection of world renowned brands and a curated assortment of local products covering all the main travel retail categories such as perfumes & cosmetics, food and confectionery, wine & spirits, tobacco and luxury goods. Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, commented: "At Dufry, we are all very proud of the renewed trust given to us by our longstanding partners at Heathrow and of being able to continue serving Heathrow's passengers with a high-class shopping experience. Over the years, the strong partnership and close collaboration between the Heathrow commercial department and our local team has created a high-performance operation generating mutual benefit and success for both partners. The Dufry team will continue contributing with its experience and dedication to further evolve this landmark operation." Fraser Brown, Retail and Property Director at Heathrow, commented: "I am pleased to renew Heathrow's longstanding partnership with Dufry. Our shared top priority is developing and delivering our world leading retail experience at Heathrow, as well as growing our joint online and digital offerings. I look forward to continuing to work together on delivering the best airport service in the world". For further information: CONTACT RENZO RADICE Global Head

