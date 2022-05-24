Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Financing
Ad Hoc Announcement (PDF)
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, May 24, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has successfully placed 62.6 million shares from its authorized capital. The private placement with long-term oriented institutional investors, selected members of the Board of Directors and management was executed at a price of CHF 0.101 per share, equaling the last closing price of the shares on May 23, 2022. There was no discount. In the transaction, members of the Board of Directors and management participated with CHF 1.0 million, demonstrating their commitment to advance Evolva's differentiated product portfolio and their confidence in the value potential for all stakeholders.
The funds raised from the private placement amount to CHF 6.3 million. They strengthen Evolva's capital base and allow management to continue to advance the growth initiatives which were launched to boost commercial performance.
Beat In-Albon, Chairman of Evolva, remarks: "The Board of Directors and management appreciate the trust that shareholders have placed in us by participating in this successful private placement. The additional financing, together with the positive market momentum, will allow us to continue to boost Evolva's growth. The Evolva team is fully committed to unlock existing and future opportunities and to realize the full value potential for all stakeholders."
Evolva will provide a detailed update on the company's strategy and mid-term targets on occasion of the half-year results on August 25, 2022.
