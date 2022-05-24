Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Financing

Evolva successfully placed shares from authorized capital, raising CHF 6.3 million



24-May-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad Hoc Announcement (PDF) PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Successful private placement with several long-term oriented institutional investors, underlining trust in new leadership team

Selected Board members and management personally participated with CHF 1.0 million, demonstrating both commitment and confidence in realizing Evolva's value potential

Shares were placed at yesterday's closing price of CHF 0.101 (no discount)

Raised proceeds of CHF 6.3 million strengthen capital base and allow Evolva to continue to boost its growth Reinach, May 24, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, has successfully placed 62.6 million shares from its authorized capital. The private placement with long-term oriented institutional investors, selected members of the Board of Directors and management was executed at a price of CHF 0.101 per share, equaling the last closing price of the shares on May 23, 2022. There was no discount. In the transaction, members of the Board of Directors and management participated with CHF 1.0 million, demonstrating their commitment to advance Evolva's differentiated product portfolio and their confidence in the value potential for all stakeholders. The funds raised from the private placement amount to CHF 6.3 million. They strengthen Evolva's capital base and allow management to continue to advance the growth initiatives which were launched to boost commercial performance. Beat In-Albon, Chairman of Evolva, remarks: "The Board of Directors and management appreciate the trust that shareholders have placed in us by participating in this successful private placement. The additional financing, together with the positive market momentum, will allow us to continue to boost Evolva's growth. The Evolva team is fully committed to unlock existing and future opportunities and to realize the full value potential for all stakeholders." Evolva will provide a detailed update on the company's strategy and mid-term targets on occasion of the half-year results on August 25, 2022. Important dates

August 25, 2022 Half-year Results 2022 Contact

Doris Rudischhauser

c/o Dynamics Group

+41 79 410 81 88

dru@dynamicsgroup.ch About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellness and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library . Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws. This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

End of ad hoc announcement