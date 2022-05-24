Energy management startup Ez4EV has introduced an electric-vehicle charging solution with integrated battery storage. The complete unit-in-a-box can be charged using electricity produced from solar, compressed biogas, and compressed natural gas.From pv magazine India Energy management startup Ez4EV (easy-for-electric vehicles) has introduced a battery energy storage system (BESS) with an EV charging solution, for use in both static and mobile modes. The EzUrja solution addresses grid availability constraints for EV charging by tapping decentralized renewables-generating platforms such as solar, ...

