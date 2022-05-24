Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung am späten Montagabend! Dienstagmorgen gleich ins Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2022 | 08:41
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sanistål A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN: DK0010245661

Name: SANISTÅL

The company is is given observation status because the Company's has informed
the market that Ahlsell to acquire 75.49% of the shares in Sanistål by
conditional share purchase agreements with major shareholders and make a
voluntary, recommended offer to the minority shareholders of Sanistål. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 24 May 2022 .

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.