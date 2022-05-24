Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Sanistål A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN: DK0010245661 Name: SANISTÅL The company is is given observation status because the Company's has informed the market that Ahlsell to acquire 75.49% of the shares in Sanistål by conditional share purchase agreements with major shareholders and make a voluntary, recommended offer to the minority shareholders of Sanistål. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 24 May 2022 . For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.