- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca has a portfolio of blockbuster drugs that will power durable growth with visibility to 2030, analysts at Danske Bank said, initiating coverage with a buy rating.
- • AstraZeneca has significant potential as additional revenue drivers are added from label expansions in existing blockbusters, and from new launches, Danske said
- • Growth coming from blockbusters Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, and Farxiga, among others, which will likely constitute around 50% of product sales in 4 years: Danske
- • Target price of GBp 13,100 implies 24% from yesterday's close
