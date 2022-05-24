The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German construction industry shrank marginally by 0.5% in real terms in 2021, following a relatively strong performance in 2020, when the industry expanded by 3.8% despite the disruptions caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The industry's output in 2021 was affected by a weak performance in the latter part of the year. According to the preliminary data released by Eurostat, the construction industry's value add declined by 3.1% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2021, which was preceded by year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1.9% in Q3 and 3.4% in Q2 2021.

However, the country's total investment in fixed capital grew by 9% in 2021, increasing from EUR380.1 billion ($433.1 billion) in 2020 to EUR414.3 billion ($504 billion). However, the rise in tension over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, along with the COVID-19 infections and subsequent tightening of restrictions, are expected to affect the economy in the short term.

Although the outlook is positive in the short term, given the recent increase in new construction orders and building permits, the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, particularly the surge in energy costs, will undermine investor confidence and could result in delays for new project starts; however, support will continue to come from government investment.

The government helped to provide growth momentum for the construction industry through its fiscal policy response to the COVID-19 outbreak, announcing an additional EUR3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) each year between 2021 and 2024 on public investment in infrastructure, including roads, railways, and the construction of affordable housing.

The industry's output over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's focus on the development of green infrastructure as part of its climate change strategy. Improvements in consumer confidence and positive developments in regional economic conditions will also provide momentum.

Growth will also be supported by the 10-year plan to invest EUR86 billion ($94.7 billion) on the maintenance and modernization of the country's rail network between 2020 and 2030.

