CTT Systems AB: Airbus Corporate Jets Signs Business Agreement with CTT Systems and Launches Optional Inflight Humidification for the TwoTwenty Business Jet

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of aircraft humidity control system, signs a business agreement with Airbus Corporate Jets ("ACJ") to supply the humidification system for the ACJ TwoTwenty business jet. ACJ is launching humidification as part of its cabin catalogue for the TwoTwenty to be delivered as bolt-on-kit system with STC together with newbuilt TwoTwenty (green) aircraft.

The TwoTwenty humidification system is developed by CTT in partnership with ACJ. The joint ambition is to achieve a minimum weight solution while ensuring the highest levels of performance, including optimized humidity in the entire cabin with efficient anti-condensation protection. The humidification system is designed to equally distribute humidified air in the extra-large business jet cabin.

"The ACJ TwoTwenty includes a flexible cabin catalogue, opening the Xtra large business jet categories. Airbus is committed to offer market leading comfort and best cabin performance in the extra-large TwoTwenty business jet," says Benoit Defforge, President ACJ. "As part of this effort, we will promote the humidification system. Because only if humidity is restored to adequate and ground-like level, passengers can fully benefit from long-haul travel in the best large-cabin business jet on the market."

"We are delighted that Airbus Corporate Jets includes humidification as part of the comfort climate in ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft," says Peter Landquist, Vice President Senior Advisor Sales at CTT Systems. "ACJ is first-in the large-cabin business jet segment to offer significantly elevated cabin air humidity with total moisture protection that eliminates all fuselage condensation issues."

About Humidification

Without an efficient humidification system, the business jet cabin is far more dehydrating than any place on Earth - below 5% RH. The ACJ TwoTwenty humidification system will enable a cabin climate restored to comfort and wellbeing level, due to a striking humidity increase, to above 20% Relative Humidity (RH). Passengers will on long-haul flights benefit from reduced dry air related problems (e.g. fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry skin, spread of virus diseases) and improved wellbeing and sleep. The CTT humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology and uses a method that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria. The ACJ TwoTwenty business jet will be protected by the CTT Anti-Fuselage-Condensation system.

About the ACJ TwoTwenty business jet

The ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft combines intercontinental range, unmatched personal space, and state of the art technology. The clean sheet design uses advanced materials and fly-by-wire, offers outstanding connectivity, lower operating costs and unrivalled reliability. The ACJ TwoTwenty features unmatched personal space and is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers. The ACJ TwoTwenty will have intercontinental range, capable of flying up to 5,650 nm/10,500 km (over 12 flight hours) and is at a price tag just under the Ultra Long Range bizjet price.

For additional information:

Peter Landquist, VP Senior Advisor Sales, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 02 alt. Mobile. 070-665 24 45 or email: peter.landquist@ctt.se



Ola Häggfeldt, Sales Director, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 30 or email: ola.haggfeldt@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

