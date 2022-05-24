Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of Transaction
London, May 24
24 May 2022
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transaction
As part of the Company's commitment to transparency, the Board intends to disclose details of transactions in the Company's shares by its Portfolio Manager, Nick Train.
The Company has been notified that on 23 May 2022, Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 782.4 pence per share.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,327,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 1.9% of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3170 8732