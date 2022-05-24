MadeBrave Appoints International Tech Leader, Gautam Ghai, to Board of Directors as SourceFuse Expands Business in the UK

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse , a leading provider of bespoke cloud-native solutions for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Gautam Ghai, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, SourceFuse, to the Board of Directors at MadeBrave. MadeBrave is a creative agency that delivers informed, world-class content and impactful digital experiences. Gautam will play a key role in accelerating MadeBrave's creative deliverables, bringing the technological innovation behind its digital-ready solutions.

This appointment followed SourceFuse's invitation to join the UK government's Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP), having successfully completed several significant implementations in the UK. Being recognized as a true digital transformation innovator by GEP has formed a significant milestone for SourceFuse on its mission to expand business in the UK & further strengthen its European presence.

MadeBrave Founder & CEO, Andrew Dobbie , commented, "This is a hugely exciting and pivotal time for MadeBrave, as we continue to expand & grow internationally. As agency founder, I feel strongly that our board should reflect the diversity of our employees, as well as our global aspirations. Gautam brings this and much more, thanks to an impressive international career spanning 20 years."

Andrew added, "Gautam's knowledge and understanding of how technological innovation can transform businesses, is inspiring and will be highly valued here at MadeBrave as we continue to leverage cutting-edge digital strategies - for both the agency & our clients."

"Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a collective and through collaboration, which is why I am so thrilled to be joining the board at MadeBrave. My ambition is to help MadeBrave navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation to positively impact, not just the agency's clients, but its team and operational structure too. At SourceFuse, our goal has always been to accelerate enterprises with a full spectrum of innovative, digital-first cloud-native solutions," said Gautam Ghai, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, SourceFuse .

Gautam further added, "We will complement the capabilities of an established creative brand leader with our digital transformation capabilities and bring compelling value to the clients. Together, we will build one of the most impactful partnerships for clients ready to create the digital-first future."

In the last year, SourceFuse achieved over 100% YOY revenue growth and employee growth, and over 95% renewal business compared with FY19-20.

