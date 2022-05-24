Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has added PGA Canada Life Member and former B.C. National Golf Course Owners Association Board Member, Barrie McWha, to its Board of Advisors.

McWha, a partner in Wedgewood Golf Management, is coming on to advise and assist the Company's management team in guiding the strategic direction of OFB and in making key business decisions, especially within Ocean Falls' captive insurance solution, SuretyBlock.





SuretyBlock is a decentralized solution for captive insurance providers with its first product, Eagle1, launching Q2/2022.



The first decentralized product from SuretyBlock, called Eagle1, is a Hole-in-One insurance platform for the golf industry. The decentralized solution makes it easier, quicker and more efficient for hole-in-one prizes to be obtained and issued on golf courses, and in some cases, driving ranges.

Eagle1 is slated for launch in late Q2 2022. The decentralized solution has been designed to support golf associations, golf courses, and tournament organizers with unique and custom hole-in-one prize-pools and payouts.

"I am excited to work with this team on a project that is exciting for both golfers and golf courses. Today we can offer contests that will attract people to the game, and benefit golf courses everywhere," said McWha.

McWha is a former President of the Manitoba PGA (1977-78), a former President of the PGA of Canada (1983 84), and a board member of the PGA of BC (1993-95). In 2015 he was inducted into the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame.

"We are excited to bring on Mr. McWha as a key advisor and partner that will help guide us in our latest decentralized financial product, SuretyBlock," said Kevin Day, CTO at OFB and the head of SuretyBlock. "Mr. McWha brings a sharp business acumen and extensive experience in the Canadian golfing industry that will help guide us to our goals for Eagle1, and more."

SuretyBlock aims to provide trade associations, organizations, and event organizers the option to insure themselves against various liabilities using the power of blockchain technology to pool and distribute funds.

About SuretyBlock

SuretyBlock is a decentralized solution for captive insurance providers. A captive insurer is an insurance company wholly-owned and controlled by its insureds. SuretyBlock is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. Visit oceanfalls.com for more information.

