ABI Research Names GlobalSign an Internet of Things Device Identity Management Market Leader

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en) a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it has been named an IoT device identity management market leader by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. In the firm's recent report, IoT Device Identity Lifecycle Management report, QTR 1 2022, various Certificate Authorities are examined and ranked based on their IoT device identity lifecycle management solutions.

ABI Research issued its report based on the concerns for IoT implementers, including secure provisioning, identity management, deployment, IoT ecosystem partnerships and intelligent automated services. It named GlobalSign as one of four market leaders.

According to ABI Research, GlobalSign IoT Edge Enroll provides an ever-expanding database of digital certificate templates enabling fine-grained customization of IoT digital identities and the offer of a unique identity proposition for IoT devices in numerous different use-cases.

Part of GlobalSign's IoT Identity Platform, IoT Edge Enroll is a full-fledged enrollment service used to provision and manage PKI-based identities for IoT devices of all types. The service secures and optimizes device enrollment in GlobalSign's public key infrastructure (PKI)-based IoT identity platform. Providing these unique identities to all devices enables trust within the ecosystem, allowing for mutual authentication between devices and systems, preventing spoofing or imposter devices, and protecting communications from eavesdropping or tampering.

"We are very pleased to be named a market leader in the ABI Research's report. IoT Edge Enroll enables critical capabilities, such as advanced control and management paired with the most comprehensive, flexible, commercial PKI device enrollment feature set available on the market today," said Martin Lowry, Product Manager - IoT, GlobalSign. "We are seeing an increase in demand from IoT solution builders because of Edge Enroll's ability to offer a flexible and scalable way to deploy identities and maintain them throughout the full device lifecycle."

