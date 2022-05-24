Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the "Company" or "Li-Metal") (CSE:LIM)(OTC PINK:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced its participation in the following May and June investment and industry conferences:

Citi's Lithium & Battery Day (Virtual), May 26, 2022 - Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and Co-Founder, will take part in the Battery Roadmap panel discussion at 2:45PM ET and will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

- Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and Co-Founder, will take part in the panel discussion at 2:45PM ET and will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. TD Battery Metals Roundtable (Toronto), June 16, 2022 - Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate in-person and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

- Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and Co-Founder, will participate in-person and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials (Phoenix), June 27-29, 2022 - Dean Frankel, Chief Commercial Officer, will take part in the panel discussion Carbonate, Hydroxide or Lithium Metal: 5- 10- 20-year Demand Forecast at 9:45AM MST on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. For more information on this event, click here.

IR Service Agreement

Li-Metal also announces that it has signed a marketing agreement on May 13, 2022, retaining Swiss Resource Capital ("SRC") to provide digital, translation, news and communication services (the "Services") to the Company. SRC has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the European investment community.

SRC provides its services directly to the Company. SRC is contractually bound to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in providing the Services.

On behalf of the Board

"Maciej Jastrzebski"

Maciej Jastrzebski

CEO and Director

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:

Salisha Ilyas

ir@li-metal.com

Tel: +1 647 494 4887

Media Contact:

Harry Nicholas

Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702266/Li-Metal-Announces-Participation-in-Upcoming-Conferences