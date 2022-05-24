FBC Holding, Inc. Launches Premium High-End Apparel on eBay Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that it has begun selling its Premium High-End Apparel by expanding its E-Commerce presence on eBay.com. The company is thrilled to add sales from eBay as an additional revenue opportunity following its successful launch on Amazon last week.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We are beyond excited to offer our Apparel on eBay! Our clothing will be available with eBay's "Buy it Now" option and will kick off the launch with free shipping to the entire United States. Customers around the world will now have an additional platform to purchase our clothing with more to come moving forward." Lisa Nelson also stated, "Over the past two years, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has been continuously expanding the company's vertical sales channels, and eBay along with Amazon, are two great retail giants that will assist with expansion throughout the United States along with the rest of the world!" With 185 million active buyers and nineteen million sellers worldwide, eBay is one of the world's leading marketplace and eCommerce platforms.

eBay serves customers globally. Like every popular site, there are tons of loyal customers who prefer to purchase on eBay. Customers may prefer to purchase from merchants like these than a site that they land on the first time. eBay also offers affiliate programs through multiple affiliate marketers will take your product link and promote your products to receive the affiliate commission. This will help to increase your sales. So, in addition to running your affiliate program, you can also benefit from the eBay affiliates.

The apparel market encompasses every kind of clothing, from sportswear to business wear, from value clothing to statement luxury pieces. After difficulties in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when sales across the apparel industry took a hit, the global demand for clothing and shoes is set to rise again. The revenue of the global apparel market was calculated to amount to 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars in 2021 and was predicted to increase to approximately two trillion dollars by 2026. The countries that account for most of this apparel demand are the United States and China, both generating higher revenues than any other country.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Websitehttps://www.hyperviolent.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A3UB5ZV7EZCQ0Y

eBay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/formrunnerapparelinc

IR Contact:

info@formrunnerapparel.com

