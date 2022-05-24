Semperis experiencing hyper-growth attributed to its solutions' unique capability to defend and recover from directory-based attacks combined with the company's incident response expertise

Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced it has raised over $200 million in Series C funding led by KKR, with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Atrium Health Strategic Fund, Tech Pioneers Fund, and existing investors including Insight Partners. Semperis is the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America per the Financial Times 2022 ranking. The new funding will help enable Semperis to accelerate hiring across all functions globally to better support its expanding customer base, with an emphasis on its identity-focused incident response team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519006087/en/

Members of the Semperis leadership team photographed outside of the company's global headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo: Business Wire)

Identity systems such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD, used in over 90% of enterprises, are coming under sustained attack. With its multi-layered defense approach before, during, and after an attack, Semperis offers the industry's most comprehensive security technology for hybrid AD and other identity systems, combined with incident response expertise.

"From day one, Semperis has been on a mission to be a force for good," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman, who co-founded Semperis along with Guy Teverovsky and Matan Liberman. "With Semperis' multi-layered identity protection, organizations can fend off cyber attacks without being forced to choose between two bad options: paying the criminals or getting shut down. With the combined experience that KKR, Ten Eleven Ventures, Insight Partners, and other esteemed investors in this round bring scaling high-growth cybersecurity companies, we have an elite group of strategic partners in our corner to help advance our mission."

KKR is investing in Semperis through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, a fund dedicated to growth equity investment opportunities in the technology space. Ben Pederson, Director on KKR's Tech Growth team, has joined Semperis' Board of Directors.

"A very dedicated customer base, including a growing number of the largest organizations in the world, trust Semperis to defend their critical identity systems from cyberattacks," said Ben Pederson. "The vast majority of attacks today are identity-based, targeting credentials to infiltrate businesses. Semperis' leading identity protection technology and incident response expertise are delivering category-defining innovation, and KKR is proud to back their mission."

In addition to scaling its staff, Semperis is dedicating a significant portion of the funding round to research and development to drive further innovation in the identity system defense market, focusing on its Directory Services Protector platform, which Gartner categorizes as an identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solution. Gartner included ITDR in its top cybersecurity trends for 2022, noting that credential misuse is a primary method attackers use to access systems and achieve their goals.

"Semperis is driving innovation in one of the most historically overlooked but critical areas of cybersecurity: identity system defense," said Ten Eleven Ventures Founder and General Partner, Mark Hatfield. "This new funding round, among the largest cybersecurity raises so far in 2022, will enable Semperis to continue to grow its commanding position in this increasingly important market segment."

"We're thrilled to participate in another funding round with Semperis and continue to offer support for our mutually successful strategic partnership," said Insight Partners Managing Director, Teddie Wardi. "We believe in Semperis' unique approach of securing the foundational identity infrastructure, which combines industry-leading technology and incident response support to offer customers a complete identity system defense."

Frost Sullivan awarded Semperis the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award based on the company's innovation and customer impact in the global AD security and recovery market.

"Semperis has unmatched experience in breach preparedness and incident response to Active Directory and other identity-based cyberattacks," said Frost Sullivan Industry Principal, Sarah Pavlak. "Semperis' solution-based approach focuses not only on their premier technology to meet customer challenges but also best practices and guidance for people and processes, setting them apart from their competitors."

For more information about Semperis' directory protection technology and expertise or to learn about open career opportunities, visit Semperis.com.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis' patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tool, Purple Knight (www.purple-knight.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2022 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner.

Twitter https://twitter.com/SemperisTech

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/semperis

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SemperisTech

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCycrWXhxOTaUQ0sidlyN9SA

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original venture capital firm focused solely on investing in digital security. The firm invests globally and at all stages, from seed to growth (the latter via its Joint Investment Alliance with KKR). Since its founding in Silicon Valley in 2015, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised nearly $US 500 million and invested in 40 leading cybersecurity companies including Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance, KnowBe4, Darktrace, and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit www.1011vc.com or follow us on Twitter @1011vc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519006087/en/

Contacts:

Media:

For Semperis:

Ashley Crutchfield, fama PR

617-986-5025

semperis@famapr.com

For KKR:

Julia Kosygina and Miles Radcliffe-Trenner

212-750-8300

media@kkr.com

For Ten Eleven Ventures:

Megan Dubofsky

917-576-5590

mdubofsky@1011vc.com