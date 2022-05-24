The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italian construction industry's growth momentum is expected to slow in 2022, with the publisher expecting the industry to expand by 2.3%, following the jump in activity last year, when output expanded by 21.3%.

The growth for 2022 has been revised down from the previously estimated 3.2%, given the expectation that construction output will be impacted by the surge in energy prices and disruptions in the supply of construction materials, which has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The industry's growth over the forecast period is expected to be driven by the European Union (EU) Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery fund, with increased government expenditure towards healthcare and infrastructure. The government is set to receive EUR191.5 billion ($233 billion) in total under Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) for the period of 2021-2026.

In February 2022, the European Commission gave preliminarily approval for the first tranche of EUR21 billion under NRRP. In December 2021, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a finance agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance to create a 'Fund of Funds' for an initial amount of EUR772 million ($922.3 million) under the NRRP, in order to support private promoters and public-private partnership (PPP) projects under urban renewal projects, and to help the tourism sector recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. Support for projects will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

The government approved the Budgetary Plan for 2022-2024 in December 2021, under which EUR21.4 billion ($26 billion) will be allocated in 2022. The draft budget also plans to allocate EUR2 billion ($2.4 billion) for the period of 2022-2024 to improve health and medical care facilities. A sum of EUR15.4 billion ($18.7 billion) is also planned to finance contracts from the State Railways and the National Motorway Agency.

The publisher expects the construction industry to register annual average growth of 1.7% between 2023-2026, supported by investments in transport, energy, data center and manufacturing projects. Under the Infrastructure Operational Plan, the government plans to invest EUR5.3 billion ($6.2 billion) on the development of port, road, and rail infrastructure up to 2025.

The government's focus on reducing carbon emissions and support for renovating buildings to make them more energy efficient will also support industry growth.

