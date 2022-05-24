The "Estonia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Estonia grew by an estimated 6% in real terms in 2021, following an expansion of 3.6% in 2020, driven by government investment into the development of transport infrastructure, residential, and utilities construction projects. According to Statistics Estonia, the industry's value add expanded by 6.4% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarters of 2021.

The publisher currently expects the Estonian construction industry to expand by 4% in real terms in 2022, before growing at an annual average rate of 5.3% from 2023 to 2026, supported by the government's focus on further developing the country's energy and transport infrastructure.

However, owing to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the Estonian economy faces severe uncertainty over the coming months, as the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to weaken investor confidence in neighboring countries.

Moreover, further escalation of the conflict could result in Russian forces targeting the Baltic states, a concern which has prompted a rapid build-up of NATO troops in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to protect the region's security. Forecasted growth rates are therefore likely to be revised depending on the how the conflict unfolds over the following weeks and months.

As it stands, the government plans to invest EUR96 million ($113.5 million) to develop and upgrade public transport infrastructure in 2022. In October 2021, the European Commission allocated EUR969.3 million ($1.1 billion) from the European Union (EU)'s recovery and resilience plan to Estonia, intended to support investments and reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) of the EU.

Moreover, in December 2021, the Estonian parliament approved the draft state Budget law for 2022. Under which, the government allocated EUR13.6 billion ($16.1 billion) for the sustainable and rapid development of the country, an increase of EUR500 million ($568.7 million) on the allocation from the previous state Budget.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Estonia, featuring details of key growth drivers

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Construction Outlook

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest News and Developments

4. Project Analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0n1sx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005710/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900