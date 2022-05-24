Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTC Pink: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from its inaugural diamond drilling program on its flagship Sonora Gold Project near Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico.

This drill program marks the first time the project has been drilled using modern systematic exploration methods. A total of 34 drill holes covering 5800 m were completed across this large property to drill test seven prospective targets. Assays have been received for the first 20 drill holes with 14 drill holes still pending.

The drill campaign was kicked off in the Sonora Copper Zone located at the southern end of the property and targeted a mineralized epithermal vein system. The Sonora Copper Zone quartz breccia vein system consists of two of parallel vein structures with a mapped surface length approaching 850 m (see Figure 1 below). The veins are composed of quartz with barite, sulfides and primary oxides hosted in granites and volcano-sedimentary rocks. The Sonora Copper Zone hosts impressive historical artisanal adits that exploited copper mineralized quartz rich breccia veins to considerable and yet unknown depths from the surface. The project has known epithermal mineralization at surface and potential for porphyry mineralization at depth.





Figure 1. Major Veins in the Sonora Copper Exploration Area

Drill holes SGD-22-01 and SDG-22-02 confirm both the vertical and horizontal continuity of potentially economic mineralization in the Sonora Copper area.

Drill hole SGD-22-001 intersected two mineralized veins striking north south and dipping steeply to the west. Assay results show 26.54m of 0.55% Cu and includes intervals of:

1 m @ 1.69% Cu

0.96 m @ 1.36% Cu

1.5 m @ 1.46% Cu

2 m @ 0.38 g/t Au

Drill hole SGD-22-02 confirmed the continuity at depth of two surface exposed veins 100 m down dip over a lateral distance of 125 m between SGD-22-02 and SGD-22-01. Drill hole SGD-22-02 intersected a pair of parallel veins showing hydrothermal alteration and minor meteorization halos. SGD-22-02 includes three mineralized intervals that contain structures composed of quartz, sulfides, primary oxides and minor amounts of supergene minerals:

28.2 m @ 0.42% Cu Including: 6 m of 1.2% Cu Containing 1.44 m @ 2.98% Cu & 0.66 g/t Au & 103 g/t Ag

16 m with 0.3 g/t Au Including: 3 m @ 0.38 g/t Au and; 3.5 m with 25 g/t Ag

9.21 m containing 0.92% Cu, 0.65 g/t Au Including 2.57 m @ 1.7 % Cu, 1.95 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag



Seven other drill holes returned notable assay highlights including 10.00% Copper and 2.1 g/t Au over 0.6 m in SGB-22-021, 1.73 g/t Au over 0.9 m and 1.53 g/t Au over 1.2 m in SGA-22-011 (see Table 3 below). These results show high concentrations of mineralization with limited intervals. Additional exploration is required to determine the potential in these areas.





Figure 2. Geological Map and drill hole cross section showing SDG-22-001 and SDG-22-002.

Figure 3. Aerial drill locations of Sonora Copper Zone

Table 1. Copper and Gold results from SGD-22-001 (*Au Eq based on 1 Au:75 Ag)





Table 1

Table 2. Copper and Gold results from SGD-22-002 (*Au Eq based on 1 Au:75 Ag)





Table 2

Table 3. Other significant values from drill holes





Table 3



Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. President, Mr. Greg Bronson stated: "The initial results are a great start to our exploration program and indicate that the property likely hosts significant copper and gold mineralization. We look forward to receiving the remaining analytical results and expect those results to continue to prove up the economic mineral potential of this property."

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples from drill holes 001-007 were assayed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories. All rock samples were selected by company geologists. All core was transported from the drill location to the company's core logging facility in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico. Each core was sawn into two halves. Samples were taken from one half of the cut core. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and then transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the BVM laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the sample pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol. Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

A management decision was made to change laboratory partners to SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Laboratories for drill holes 008-034 to ensure the timely delivery of the results to guide the project and provide information to shareholders.

Samples were delivered to SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Laboratories (SGS) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation and pulps were shipped to SGS Laboratories in Durango, Durango, Mexico for analyses. As stated previously, all rock samples were selected by company geologists. All core was transported from the drill location to the company's core logging facility in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico. Each core was sawn into two halves. Samples were taken from one half of the cut core. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and then transported by company truck directly to SGS in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation. Sample pulps were shipped to SGS in Durango, Durango, Mexico for analyses. At the SGS laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the sample pulps analysed for 34-element ICP-OES analysis after aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 50-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-OES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-OES analysis to obtain accurate assay values. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol. Both Hermosillo and Durango SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited with ISO 17034 certification.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

