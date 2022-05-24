IAMA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, announced today it will deliver an oral presentation during the upcoming XXVII EFMC International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry (EFMC-ISMC). The symposium will take place in Nice, France, from September 4-8, 2022.

"New therapeutics for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders are urgently needed. I am humbled to reveal our approach targeting brain chloride homeostasis to treat such disorders at the EFMC-ISMC 2022," said Marco Borgogno, Ph.D. Team Leader in Discovery Chemistry at IAMA Therapeutics. "In this upcoming presentation, I will present our advances in developing novel selective NKCC1 inhibitors toward novel sustainable treatments for these unmet medical needs."

"We are excited and honored to have our data on a class of selective NKCC1-inhibitors selected for an oral presentation at EFMC-ISMC 2022, which demonstrates that our multi-program pipeline of drug candidates achieved important results across the lead optimization programs and preclinical phases," said Andrea P. Malizia, Chief Executive Officer of IAMA Therapeutics. "The presented data further expands upon the neuroscience drug discovery initiative, which identifies therapeutic opportunities for individuals suffering from neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders."

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Discovery of selective NKCC1 inhibitors for the treatment of core symptoms in Autism, Down syndrome, and brain disorders with defective NKCC1/KCC2 ratio.

Presenter: Marco Borgogno Ph.D., Team Leader in Discovery Chemistry, IAMA Therapeutics.

Session Type/Title: Drug Discovery in Targeting Neurodegenerative Disorders, in collaboration with the Medicinal Chemistry Division of the American Chemical Society (ACSMEDI).

Date and time: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11:30 AM-11:50 AM (CET)

About IAMA-6

IAMA-6 is a preclinical stage, a first-in-class selective-NKCC1 inhibitor that modulates the intracellular chloride, reducing the depolarizing strength of GABAA receptors to the levels required to restore the inhibitory transmission. This pathway is reported in Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, and other brain disorders characterized by increased intracellular chloride and depolarizing GABAergic transmission.

IAMA Therapeutics acquired rights to IAMA-6 and a class of selective NKCC1-inhibitors through a licensing with the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT).

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of children and adults suffering from neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. IAMA Therapeutics couples emerging advances in drug discovery and neurobiology to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline to selectively inhibit the sodium-potassium chloride cotransporter and other therapeutic targets relevant to brain disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance.

The company's preclinical pipeline consists of the lead candidate IAMA-6 for the treatment of idiopathic autism, IAMA-097 for the treatment of secondary autism, and other compounds for the treatment of refractory epilepsy and other brain disorders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005595/en/

Contacts:

Andrea P. Malizia

Ph. +39 345 2160044

Email: media@iamatherapeutics.com