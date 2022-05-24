Cost efficiency while maximizing power output is the name of the game in solar project development and asset management. And the automation of the provision of utility scale solar operations and maintenance (O&M) is fast becoming one of the most compelling opportunities. Help shape the future of automation in solar O&M by completing this first-of-its kind survey.A series of PV market, technological, macroeconomic, and even geopolitical developments have coalesced to make the automation of solar O&M provision a compelling proposition in 2022. In a recent pv magazine webinar, Wood Mackenzie Principle ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...