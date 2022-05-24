Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription depository receipts of Millicom International Cellular S.A (84/22)

With effect from May 27, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded
on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including
June 08, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   TIGO TRV SDB P1             
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018012759              
Order book ID:  258349                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 27, 2022, the paid subscription depository receipts in
Millicom International Cellular S.A will be traded on the list for Equity
rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription depository receipts  
Short name:   TIGO SDB P1               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018012767              
Order book ID:  258350                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
