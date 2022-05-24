Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription depository receipts of Millicom International Cellular S.A (84/22)

With effect from May 27, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 08, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TIGO TRV SDB P1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018012759 Order book ID: 258349 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 27, 2022, the paid subscription depository receipts in Millicom International Cellular S.A will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription depository receipts Short name: TIGO SDB P1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018012767 Order book ID: 258350 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB