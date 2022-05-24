Turkish developer Citus Power built the solar array with Sungrow inverters and Trina modules. It is able to operate in both on- and off-grid mode.Turkey-based renewable energy developer Citus Power has completed construction on a 2.3 MW ground-mounted solar park at the Stade du Senegal in Dakar. The company began work on the facility in December 2021 and built it with 77 independent structures that each contain 66 solar modules. "It took almost two months to complete the whole solar PV system installation," business development manager, Eren Ulusoy, told pv magazine. "The stadium has two different ...

