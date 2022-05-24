Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that they have entered into an Exploration Agreement with Aroland First Nation ("AFN"), Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek ("AZA") and Ginoogaming First Nation ("GFN"), herein after referred to as the ("Three First Nations").

The Three First Nations mentioned hereto are the limited partners of Minodahmun Development Limited Partnership ("MDLP"). Minodahmun (meaning "clear path" in Ojibway) is a 100% community owned partnership between the Three First Nations. MDLP's goal is to ensure that benefits from sustainable mining projects are shared equitably with the Three First Nations and provide opportunities for community members.

The Exploration Agreement with the above Three First Nations contains measures to accommodate and address concerns including impacts to Indigenous rights, cultural values, and the environment prior to exploration activities. The Exploration Agreement will prevent and minimize impacts on the Three First Nations through a variety of mitigation measures and offsetting benefits. Tombill recognizes the significance of the affected lands to the Three First Nations. In return the Three First Nations have provided their consent for Tombill's Exploration activities.

Adam Horne, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to announce a mutually respectful and consent-based relationship with the Three First Nations and look forward to working with them over the years to come. Tombill are committed to developing positive relationships, which recognizes the need for each Party in the Agreement to mutually benefit and co-exist. We are happy to fully engage in the collaboration to ensure smooth operations as we advance our mineral claims in and around Geraldaton."

Joe Donio, President of MDLP, commented: "This is a major milestone for the Three First Nations and Tombill. It demonstrates the importance of seeking free, prior, and informed consent for exploration projects. The Exploration Agreement provides environmental oversight, regular consultation, employment, and contracting opportunities for the Three First Nations among other provisions. We look forward to working collaboratively with Tombill over the coming years as Greenstone develops into Canada's newest mining hub."

About Minodahmun Development LP

Minodahmun Development LP is a 100% First Nation owned partnership created by Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation and Ginoogaming First Nation to maximize First Nation participation in development projects, with a focus on the mining sector. Minodahmun's goal is to ensure that benefits from development projects are shared equitably with our First Nations to grow our local economy and provide opportunities for community members.

Minodahmun (min-oh-dah-mun) means "clear path" in Ojibway. Our First Nations believe that meaningful participation and involvement in the protection and development of our lands is the minodahmun to prosperity for our Nations.

About Tombill

Founded 1935, by Newmont Mining and prospectors' 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill owns 4 claim groups, of which 3 claim groups are situated in the Geraldton gold district of north-central Ontario (~225 km's NE of Thunder Bay). Geraldton houses superior installed infrastructure. Holdings comprise 74 royalty-free mining claims (60 fully owned patented claims, 5 leases, 9 mineral rights only). Of these, the 51-patented claim Main Group is in the centre of the Geraldton Gold Camp and straddles the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km's south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Mine group of 6-patented claims sits 10 km's west-southwest of Geraldton. The Tombill gold mine, which produced 68,737 high-grade ounces between 1938 and 1942 is in the southeast corner of the claim group. The Talmora Longlac mine, in the Main Group was built in 1941, but saw only minor production before closing in 1942 (1,406 ounces gold). The Main Group borders on the property of the under-construction Greenstone Gold Mine, which will be one of Canada's largest gold mines with production aimed for 2024.

In 2021, Tombill completed two drilling campaigns:

Tested the deep, western continuation of the F-Zone orebody that had been exploited to our east by Greenstone Gold Mine's past-producing MacLeod-Cockshutt and Mosher underground mines, and successful recent drill programs right up to our boarder. Drill-hole intersections of the F Zone by holes T21-5A and T21-5E, with intercepts of 6.23 grams/tonne Au over 13.3 meters, and 5.29 grams/tonne Au over 8.0 meters, respectively. (PR's: June 17, Sept 20, 2021)

3-hole program testing for low-grade mineralization around the former Talmora mine. Best intercept was TAL21-002, with 1.65 grams/tonne Au over 11.5 meters from 154.5 meters down-hole. (PR: November 15, 2021)

Tombill Property Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/125086_1e94066d64c03a08_005full.jpg

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Georgia Bevan

Investor Relations

Email: georgia@tombillmines.com

Tel: +1 647 493 8270

John Glover

Chief Executive Officer

Email: john.glover@minodahmun.ca

Tel: +1 519 272 3498

Animbiiggo Zaagi'gan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/125086_1e94066d64c03a08_001.jpg

