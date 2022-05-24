N2WS (N2W Software, Inc.): N2WS Announces Major Enhancements for N2WS Backup and Recovery Version 4.1, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2WS (N2W Software, Inc.) announces the immediate availability of N2WS Backup and Recovery version 4.1. This release includes major enhancements and new integrations to further protect workloads running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), including SAP HANA and Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP.

N2WS supports business continuity by providing a simple backup and recovery solution that leverages cloud-native technologies to ensure that cloud workloads are available and always recoverable. N2WS customers further benefit by always maintaining complete sovereignty and control of their data.

"We've been using N2WS to meet and exceed customer requirements for the past several years," said Lee Blakely at Reliable Penguin, a Managed Services Provider (MSP), and N2WS and AWS customer. "Now that N2WS has released immutable backup support, among other key features, we've been able to add another layer of critical data protection for our customers, especially when it comes to ransomware concerns."

"Since 2012, our goal at N2WS has been to provide peace of mind by offering our customers the easiest way to backup and recover their AWS workloads and data," said Uri Wolloch, CTO at N2W Software. "That means we're very responsive to the needs of our customers. And the new features of this release, like SAP HANA backup and copy Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL to Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), were developed to support our customers who use those technologies on AWS and want a simple, streamlined solution to ensure 100% availability."

"Customers are increasingly running business-critical workloads on AWS to gain benefits of scale, accessibility, and security," said Mona Chadha, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS). "Workloads like SAP HANA or native AWS services like Amazon RDS and Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP are essential to business operations and require comprehensive backup and recovery solutions like N2WS to better ensure business continuity and data protection. With exclusive availability in AWS Marketplace, N2WS also makes it easy for customers to adopt and deploy their solution on AWS."

N2WS version 4.1 breakout features include:

ENHANCED in Data Protection

Ensure resiliency and protection of data backups with immutable backups stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). This adds another layer of protection against ransomware, malicious attacks, and accidental deletions of critical customer data stored in Amazon S3. Use N2WS to ensure that these immutable backups cannot be deleted until the specified governance period ends. Even in the case of an account-level compromise, backup data will remain immutable from change or deletion.

NEW in Database Backup

N2WS announces native support to protect SAP HANA running on AWS. Customers that deploy SAP HANA on AWS can streamline backup orchestration of SAP HANA in-memory database to Amazon S3. With N2WS, SAP administrators can recover SAP HANA instances and databases to a production state within minutes. Administrators can meet organizational data protection goals by automating cross-region disaster recovery for SAP HANA and create immutable SAP HANA backups using the NEW N2WS support of Amazon S3 Object Lock. This benefits customers that run SAP HANA on AWS with an easy-to-implement and easy-to-use backup and recovery tool.

NEW in Data Lifecycle Management

Customers are continuing to adopt Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for critical workloads within an organization. Often these workloads come with strict mandates for data retention that could be cost-prohibitive without a data lifecycle plan in place. N2WS now offers comprehensive backup, disaster recovery and data lifecycle management for Amazon RDS databases running the MySQL or PostgreSQL engines. With N2WS, you can archive Amazon RDS databases to Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier, or Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive and rehydrate archived databases back to a production state within minutes.

ENHANCED Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Capture and Clone

N2WS focuses on making sure that customer workloads are always available and accessible. But, to truly guarantee availability of data, network infrastructure needs to be protected and recoverable as well. Now, with N2WS Backup & Recovery, customers can protect additional VPC entities, including Transit Gateway, Customer Gateway, VPN Gateway, site-to-site VPN connections. Restore VPC entities, security groups, and network settings to previous states and clone to other AWS regions or AWS accounts - ensuring that data and network infrastructure is always protected from downtime or outages.

NEW Support for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP

N2WS announces backup and recovery support for Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP in addition to existing support for Amazon FSx for Windows File Server and Amazon FSx for Lustre. Administrators can automate backups and easily monitor backup status for Amazon FSx services along with their other AWS services. With N2WS, admins can also orchestrate recovery of Amazon FSx along with other workload components like Amazon Transit Gateway and Amazon VPC settings as well as any other supporting servers, data, and metadata.

N2WS is only available in AWS Marketplace. N2WS version 4.1 is available for immediate upgrades and POC testing. Existing customers can get access to all the latest enhancements by simply upgrading their existing N2WS instance.

