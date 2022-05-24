Tachyum today announced that it will be demonstrating Prodigy's Emulation System running complex applications at ISC High Performance 2022 in Booth No. A106 of Congress Center in Hamburg May 30-June 1. Additionally, Rob Reiner, Tachyum's Director of Product Marketing, will be a featured presenter as part of the conference's HPC Solutions Forum May 31 at 2:20 p.m. CET.

Tachyum will showcase Prodigy's advanced AI features with a virtual product demonstration that highlights its ability to scale deep learning by utilizing low-precision data types and sparsity to optimize performance and memory utilizations. This showcase provides attendees the opportunity to glimpse into the future of universal computing centers empowered by Prodigy. The virtual presentation is scheduled as part of the conference program for May 30 at noon CET.

Reiner presents "The Convergence of HPC and AI in a Software-Composable, Homogeneous Data Center," answering the question as to whether high performance computing and artificial intelligence can share the same data center. Highlights will be an in-depth look at how Prodigy, the world's first universal processor, allows cutting edge performance for both HPC and AI.

"Prodigy delivers unprecedented performance for both HPC and AI workloads without costly accelerators, enabling a software-composable, homogeneous environment that allows servers to be full utilized without overprovisioning," said Reiner. "Prodigy's high performance, coupled with 24/7 server on time, provides unmatched TCO savings and solidifies the convergence between HPC and AI."

Tachyum's Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device, allowing it to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy's unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

ISC 2022is ISC Group's first in-person conference and exhibition since the pandemic with some digital elements. It will showcase the latest advancements in HPC, encompassing all the key developments happening in system design, applications, programming models, machine learning, and emerging technologies. ISC High Performance distinguishes itself as the world's oldest and Europe's most significant forum for the HPC, machine learning and high-performance data analytics communities. Additional information about the conference is available at https://www.isc-hpc.com/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world's fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

