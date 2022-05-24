Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Environment Testing laboratories in Sacramento, CA and Lancaster, PA announce that they have received accreditation for Draft EPA Method 1633 for the US Department of Defense under QSM 5.4 Table B-24 for all 40 PFAS compounds for water, solids and tissue matrices. These laboratories are some of the first commercial laboratories to receive this accreditation, further exemplifying the Eurofins network of laboratories as a leader in PFAS testing.

With 15 years of experience, Eurofins Environment Testing USA laboratories utilize gold-standard methods to support PFAS analysis and analyze an extensive list of matrices for PFAS contamination. This list includes, but is not limited to: potable and non-potable water; solids and biosolids; powders and micro-powders; AFFF; concrete; dispersants; leachate; biota, tissue and vegetation; soils, sediments, and sludge; viscous liquids; commercial products such as carpeting, packaging and other items; foods and dairy; and animal and human serum and whole blood. Eurofins Environment Testing USA supports emerging technologies such as Total Oxidizable Precursors (TOP) Assay, TOF/AOF/EOF, and Non-Target Analysis.

About Eurofins Environment Testing USA

Operating 42 Environmental Testing Laboratories, multiple service centres and employing 3,000 staff, the Eurofins Environment Testing network in the US contributes to a clean and safe environment by providing market-leading laboratory testing, monitoring and consulting services to a wide range of industrial companies, environmental consultants, contractors, retailers and government authorities. With a keen focus on client service, regulatory compliance and defensible data, the Eurofins environmental laboratories network performs analysis of drinking water, groundwater, seawater, soil, air, and tissue using state-of-the-art analytical methods to assess quality and impact on health and the environment.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005682/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Brooke Maharg

ir@eurofins.com