Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:30 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. I can not wait to welcome Ali back to the Invitational, but this time on stage," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 10:30 AM PT - Track #1

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

"We are pleased to be back in person to present at the LD Micro Invitational and excited to share Wishpond's growth and progress to our expanding investor community," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "We expect that the conference will serve as an amazing opportunity to connect with industry professionals and investors with whom we can share Wishpond's recent developments and success."

LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers at Dean@ldmicro.com .

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF)

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,700 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

For further information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd.,

investor@wishpond.com

604-572-6392

