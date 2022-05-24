In the richest professional squash tournament in history

Egyptian squash players Ali Farag and Nour ElSherbiny seized the world championships titles at the CIB PSA World Squash Championships Cairo 2022, held at the National Egyptian Museum of Civilization in Cairo. The World No. 2 Ali Farag and World No. 2 Nour ElSherbiny dominated their matches, and managed to successfully defend their titles, as Farag won his third world championship, and ElSherbiny won her sixth.

The championships finals were attended by H.E. Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Hussein Abaza, CEO and Managing Director of CIB, Mr. Maged Sherif, Managing Director of SODIC, Mr. Karim Darwish, Championship Director and Vice President of the World Squash Federation, Mr. Assem Khalifa, President of the Egyptian Squash Federation, and Mr. Alex Gough, CEO of the Professional Squash Association.

Egyptian players dominated the championships, with the finals played between Egyptian players in the men and women's competitions, 6 players in the semi-finals, and 12 players in the quarter-finals.

The CIB PSA World Squash Championships Cairo 2022 was the richest professional squash tournament in history with US$ 1,100,000 in total player prize compensation, split equally amongst the male and female athletes.

The CIB PSA World Squash Championships Cairo 2022 was sponsored by SODIC Developments, Concrete, and with ONTIME SPORT as the Official Media Partner.

The world championships finals witnessed fiery matches, as World No. 2 Nour ElSherbiny had a 3-1 win over World No. 1 Noran Gohar, winning 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7, while World No. 2 Ali Farag had a 2-3 win over World No. 3 Mohamed ElShorbagy, winning 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 2-11.

"We believe in Egypt's potential in squash, which our players demonstrated across the past years. We also believe that holding such international tournaments in Egypt, reflects the hospitable nature and rich culture of our country. We take great pride at CIB in holding such international sports events that bring together the world's finest squash athletes. We will continue to support squash tournaments in Egypt to solidify our status as an global squash hub," commented Hussein Abaza, CEO and Managing Director of CIB.

"I'm very grateful to realize one of my greatest dreams; hosting the world championships in Egypt. We saw incredible performances by all the squash athletes who participated in the tournament, and I congratulate them all for their efforts. As a former Egyptian squash player, I feel incredibly proud to hold the world championships in Egypt, and at one of Cairo's most distinct historical venues," said Karim Darwish, Tournament Director, Vice President of the World Squash Federation, and squash legend.

