Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Presentation of an Investigator-initiated Evaluation of Crofelemer for a Severe Congenital Diarrheal Disorder at 2022 Digestive Disease Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced the presentation of an investigator-initiated in vitro study evaluating the efficacy of crofelemer, the company's plant-based prescription drug, as a potential anti-diarrheal to mitigate the consequences of microvillus inclusion disease (MVID), a severe congenital diarrheal disorder (CDD), at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW 2022), which took place May 21-24, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

"Microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) is a life-threatening and rare autosomal recessive disease that affects newborns and children resulting in significant morbidity and mortality from severe secretory diarrhea," said Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Jaguar Health's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the company's Scientific Advisory Board. "We expect the results of this study to be supportive of Napo Therapeutics' Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for crofelemer for this congenital diarrheal disorder (CDD). Napo Therapeutics is the Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe."

This study characterized for the first time the cellular phenotype of MVID using primary patient-derived duodenal enteroids. The results of this study demonstrate that crofelemer has the clinical potential for symptomatic therapy and electrolyte and fluid management in MVID patients. Click here to view the study abstract.

This study was conducted and presented by Jay Thiagarajah, MD, PhD, who is Co-Director of the Congenital Enteropathy Program, and an Attending Physician in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, at Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, where Dr. Thiagarajah also serves as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics.

MVID patients commonly face intestinal failure - a catastrophic health situation that also often afflicts patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS). Napo Therapeutics has been granted ODD for crofelemer for SBS in the European Union by the EMA, and Jaguar Health's wholly owned US subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, has been granted ODD for crofelemer for SBS in the US by the FDA.

DDW is an annual meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.

