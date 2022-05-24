Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Announces New Orthopedic Infection Testing Service

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today that it is preparing to launch a new testing service to support orthopedic surgeons in dealing with infection. CEO Dick Govatski said, "We are pleased to announce we are pairing with bioMe´rieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, to offer their new Joint Infection Panel to the orthopedic surgeon community.

"This is an important new tool in helping surgeons worldwide to detect and deal with threats of infection. The testing involves surgeons taking samples of synovial fluid from a patient's joint for us to run the tests in our lab here in Albuquerque. Our proprietary software is an essential component in linking with the bioMe´rieux technology.

"We expect our new orthopedic service to become a premier product of Net Medical. We currently anticipate launching the service in July," Govatski said.

Earlier this month, bioMe´rieux received De Novo authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its BIOFIRE® Joint Infection (JI) Panel. The panel tests for 31 pathogens implicated in most acute joint infections. It includes 8 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes to optimize antibiotic therapy and stewardship.

Joint infections are medical emergencies that can involve either native or prosthetic joints. They can occur at all ages leading to functional joint impairment or long-lasting disability. In some cases, they can even be life- threatening. As the number of joint replacements increases, the threat of prosthetic joint infections is rising globally.

Optimal treatment of joint infections depends on a rapid and accurate diagnosis. Until now, diagnosis of joint infections has been challenging as available diagnostic methods provide variable accuracy, may have long turnaround times and are often negatively impacted by prior antimicrobial therapy.

The new BIOFIRE® JI Panel allows healthcare providers to quickly identify pathogens commonly found in patients with suspected joint infections, along with AMR genes to optimally guide antibiotic therapy, all in one simple rapid test. With a rapid turnaround time of about 1 hour and a broad panel menu of 39 targets, the BIOFIRE® JI Panel addresses unmet needs in joint infection diagnostics. Through fast and accurate results, the BIOFIRE® JI Panel may provide more informed decision-making for pathogen-guided management of patients with joint infections.

About bioMerieux

bioMerieux has been a major global player in the field of diagnostics for infectious diseases for more than 55 years. Please visit their website at https://www.biomerieux.com and www.biofiredx.com.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus and infection testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and telemedicine platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702436/Net-Medical-Announces-New-Orthopedic-Infection-Testing-Service