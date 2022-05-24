In other news, Shinshu University researchers developed a graphene-wrapped molecular-sieving membrane that is reportedly 100 times more efficient than that of conventional polymer separation membranes. Topsoe aalso nnounced the construction of the "world's largest electrolyzer production facility," and Toho Gas said it would produce blue hydrogen in Japan for local consumption.Renault presented its Scenic Vision, an electric-hydrogen hybrid concept car that can cover 750 km while enabling charging in five minutes or less. According to the French automobile manufacturer, its hydrogen hybrid engine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...